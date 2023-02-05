Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

Starbucks Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

