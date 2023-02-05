Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Trading Up 2.8 %

STZHF opened at $39.32 on Friday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.