Stifel Nicolaus Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $168.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.95.

NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

