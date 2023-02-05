StockNews.com Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Sell

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
NYSE EGO opened at $9.35 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
