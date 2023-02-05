StockNews.com Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Sell

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $9.35 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,129.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 400,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 368,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

