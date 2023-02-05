StockNews.com Downgrades MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) to Hold

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,656,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,622,000 after acquiring an additional 128,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,611 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

