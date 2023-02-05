StockNews.com Upgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Buy

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAL. CL King cut their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $954.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,320 shares of company stock valued at $222,104. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

