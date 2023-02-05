StockNews.com Upgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Buy

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 3.0 %

LEN stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.