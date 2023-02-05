Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stoneridge by 20.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stoneridge by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

