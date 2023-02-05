Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 17,210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,005.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

