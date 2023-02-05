SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE SXC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $769.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.
Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.