SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SXC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $769.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $56,300,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,312,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 757,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 265.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 556,928 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.