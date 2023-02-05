Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.2% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

