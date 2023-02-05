Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.97 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

