Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 495,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,486,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $239.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

