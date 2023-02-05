Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

