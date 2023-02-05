Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,437,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,989,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 862,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 567,291 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

