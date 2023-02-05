Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 13,311 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $29.36 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.