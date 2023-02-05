Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after acquiring an additional 249,784 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 3,721.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 66,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,834 shares of company stock worth $5,226,837 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

