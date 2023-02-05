Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 14,327 PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $775.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,123,122 shares in the company, valued at $395,618,195.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at $17,530,952.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,618,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,515 shares of company stock worth $1,659,786 in the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

