Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 22,248 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.58 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

