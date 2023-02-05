Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $17,905,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.8 %

Fox Factory stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.