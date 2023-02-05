Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

International Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.