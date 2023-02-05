Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 25,918 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 932.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 291,032 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $14.54 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

