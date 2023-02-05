Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,925 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 59.4% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

