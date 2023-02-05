Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,993 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 202.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weis Markets were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 76.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

Weis Markets stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

