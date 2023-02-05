Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,932 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17.
SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
