Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 21,787 The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $772.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.92. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

FBMS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

