Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

