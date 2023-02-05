Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ESAB were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ESAB opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

