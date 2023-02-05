Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 128.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,880,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 260.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 221.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $105.78.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.