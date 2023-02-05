Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Plains GP stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 100.94%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

