Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $653,000 Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rogers were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rogers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rogers by 18.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Rogers by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 9.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rogers by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROG opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $188.32. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

