Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $656,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 199.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,042 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after buying an additional 4,336,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after buying an additional 802,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after buying an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,824,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after buying an additional 69,808 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NYSE:NEX opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

