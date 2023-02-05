Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $668,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,891 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invesco were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 1,989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

