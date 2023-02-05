Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $676,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.2 %

NCLH stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.