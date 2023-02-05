Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $686,000 Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coty were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coty by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 301,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coty by 27.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,549,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 329,346 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,190,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 252,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 253,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 39,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Coty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COTY opened at $10.22 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.