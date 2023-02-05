Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $342,038. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACAD opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

