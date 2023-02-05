Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $680,000 in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 635,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $717.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

