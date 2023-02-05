Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $690,000 in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in City by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

City Price Performance

City Dividend Announcement

Shares of CHCO opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. City’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Insider Activity at City

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $195,484.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,621.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $168,342.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $195,484.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,466 shares of company stock worth $645,412. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.