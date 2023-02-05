Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

