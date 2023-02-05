Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Atrion by 686.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $683.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.32. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $534.99 and a 12 month high of $783.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

