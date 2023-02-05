Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 95.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYE opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

