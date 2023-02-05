Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Titan International by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 190,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Titan International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Titan International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TWI opened at $16.10 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

