Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 14,439 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

