Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 29,491 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -739.63 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

