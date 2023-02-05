Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 37,236 The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

