Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

