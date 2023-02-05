Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,598 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,011,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 744,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Z opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock worth $2,241,083. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.