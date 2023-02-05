Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 58 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cable One were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $827.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.83. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $741.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $920.33.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

