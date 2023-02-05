Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 694 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

