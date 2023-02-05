Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 789 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DaVita were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

